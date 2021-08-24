‘I Was a Member of the Bloods Gang, Now I Sing to Hospital Patients’.

I am one of four children, born and reared by a single mother in northern New Jersey. I have two elder brothers and a younger sister. Despite the fact that I didn’t grow up in the finest of circumstances, we made the best of what we had. My mother worked quite hard to ensure that we had the resources we required; she did an outstanding job, but our neighborhood was not particularly inviting or secure.

One of my elder brothers and I were extremely close; he directed and counseled me, but when I was approximately 19, he went to prison for a bit. Despite the fact that I had family, I felt alone. I was looking for a family, and while doing so, I came across gangs who made life seem appealing. Gangs sell the same things all across the world: family, protection, and power. Depending on the gangs and leaders, it varies; my experience included a lot of drinking, drugs, and violence.

In my early twenties, I was a member of the Bloods for two or three years. I’m 28 now, but I used to be a really irritable person who didn’t treat others nicely. In a gang, I had a sense of safety, power, and authority that I now see was not the best way to live my life. There was a lot of bloodshed, trickery, and people getting harmed.

I didn’t give a damn about violence directed at me; it had become the usual. However, I became embroiled in a situation in which people came after my mother twice as a result of my actions. That was not acceptable. I didn’t mind if something bad occurred to me, but the fact that it had made its way home was not acceptable. I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if something had happened to her as a result of my actions. It was eye-opening. I have to consider others and recognize that my decisions and actions could result in something bad occurring to them.

It was difficult to leave the Bloods because gangs like that are notoriously difficult to leave. I once went to another town for a few days to wait for things to calm down. In addition, I spent time with my grandmother. This is a condensed version of the information.