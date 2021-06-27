‘I Miss Rehab’ by Perez Hilton Insults to Britney Spears are still up on the site.

Perez Hilton has joined the ranks of celebrities who have publicly expressed support for Britney Spears during her conservatorship case, despite the fact that earlier posts mocking her remain on his website.

After speaking at a court hearing on Wednesday about her 13-year ordeal under conservatorship, with her father, Jamie Spears, dictating financial and personal decisions on her behalf, Spears, 39, has received an outpouring of support.

While Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, Jr., has joined the chorus of prominent people defending Spears, his website still retains a post from the summer of 2007 on which he scrawled “I miss rehab” onto the star’s image.

The item in question detailed why OK! magazine refused to release photos from a photoshoot with Spears that ended abruptly when she fled.

While OK! cited “legal reasons” for not publishing the photos, Hilton speculated in his blog post: “Perhaps Britney released (after the fact) that she looked cracked out and threatened to sue the mag if the photos were published!”

“Whatever the cause, the former pop star’s current f***-up is simply the latest in a string of f***-ups over the last couple of years.”

In another previous post about Spears’ custody fight with ex-husband Kevin Federline, the word “loser” was scrawled above Spears’ head.

In 2020, a Spears fan account on Twitter named @britmebaby posted a series of tweets detailing the pop star’s relationship with Hilton.

Perez Hilton repeatedly insulted Britney with nasty, even misogynistic comments, and even outright lies during her publicly documented mental health struggles in 2007 and some of 2008. These are preserved photographs that he has modified himself and are still available on his website. pic.twitter.com/rnUNuQ22ZJ

April 7, 2020 — brody (@britmebaby)

While the account claimed that Hilton made “rude” and “misogynistic” comments about Spears on his website, it also claimed that the pop diva hired Hilton to play a “evil queen” on her Circus tour in 2009.

“In 2014, Perez bought a ticket and a meet and greet to Britney’s Las Vegas ‘Piece Of Me’ show,” tweeted @britmebaby. “Forgivingly, Britney even brought him on stage during one of her numbers.”

For his part, Hilton has long since.