‘I Love It,’ Dave Chappelle says of being ‘Canceled’ over transphobic jokes.

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” comedian Dave Chappelle said Thursday night in response to the outrage over his recent transphobic comments.

The remarks were made in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which featured celebrities such as Stevie Wonder, Brad Pitt, and Tiffany Haddish. Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a future film on Chappelle, was screened at the event.

The audience erupted in applause when he said “being canceled,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. He is also said to have said, “F**k Twitter” at some point throughout the night. F**k NBC News, ABC News, and all the other idiotic news networks. I’m not conversing with them. I’m addressing you. “This is the actual world.” Following the release of his latest Netflix standup special, The Closer, Chappelle has come under assault. During the special, he made comments about transgender people that GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition have denounced.

“Gender is a fact,” says one of the statements made towards transgender people in The Closer. To be on Earth, every individual in this room, every human on Earth, has to pass through the legs of a woman. That is a proven fact.” In another segment of the event, he supported J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, who has been dogged by controversy following a series of anti-transgender comments. During his Netflix special, Chappelle declared that he, like Rowling, is a member of “team TERF,” which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” Trans-women are not women, according to the term and ideology.

“With 2021 on track to be the bloodiest year on record for transgender individuals in the United States—the vast majority of whom are Black transgender people,” stated David Johns, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition. “Transphobia is a form of violence that is perpetuated by perpetuating it.” Netflix should take The Closer off the air right away and apologize to the transgender community.” On Twitter, GLAAD responded to Chappelle’s statements from The Closer. “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with insulting trans people and other disadvantaged populations,” the organization tweeted. Negative reviews and outspoken viewers’ condemnation of his most recent program sends a message to the business that people aren’t on board. This is a condensed version of the information.