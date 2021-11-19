‘I Have My Life Back,’ says a man whose chronic migraines have been’reversed’ by a plant-based diet.

According to researchers, a guy who had suffered from severe migraines for over a decade was cured after switching to a plant-based diet. He hasn’t had a migraine in years, despite suffering practically every day.

Migraines are a form of headache that occurs on one side of the head and causes throbbing or pulsing sensations. It can also cause additional symptoms including weakness and nausea, as well as making the individual sensitive to sound and light.

According to the authors of an article published in the online journal BMJ Case Reports, almost a billion people worldwide suffer from migraines. The illness was classified as a “serious public health problem” by the researchers. “While medication plays an important role in migraine prevention and treatment,” the researchers stated, “there is growing evidence that dietary intervention may potentially provide an effective approach to migraine management without the side effects associated with some medications.”

He had been suffering from “regular” migraines for 12.5 years in the instance of the 60-year-old guy in their study. According to a news release from the British Medical Journal, he was taking prescription drugs as well as treatments like yoga and meditation. He also avoided things like chocolate, cheese, and coffee, which might “trigger” migraines. None of them, however, were successful.

His migraines were happening 18-24 days out of every month six months before he was referred to the clinic.

The discomfort was throbbing in character and lasted 72 hours, according to the researchers. “Photosensitivity, phonophobia, nausea, and vomiting accompanied his headaches. The headaches were a 10–12/10 on a pain scale of 0–10.” He was also discovered to have high levels of systemic inflammation and normal beta-carotene levels, which could be explained by his sweet potato eating. Sweet potatoes are abundant in beta-carotene, but they are poor in carotenoids, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities.

Systemic inflammation and oxidative stress have been “implicated in migraine,” according to the press release.

Dark green leafy vegetables, which are rich in carotenoids, contain the nutrients that have been shown to alleviate these symptoms.

According to the researchers, “a whole food plant-based diet (WFPBD) high in dark leafy greens may provide a safe and effective treatment for migraine.”

The patient was put on the Low Inflammatory Foods Everyday (LIFE) diet, which is a plant-based diet that is “nutrient-dense, dark green leafy vegetable-rich, whole food.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.