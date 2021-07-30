‘I Don’t Think You Realize How Dangerous This Is,’ Simone Biles responds to critics.

Simone Biles has retaliated against those who have criticized her for pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics, underlining the dangers of her sport.

On Friday morning, the gymnast resorted to Instagram to post a Q&A to her stories about her present mindset, her continuous struggle with the twisties, and why she can’t risk completing dangerous routines if her mind and body are out of sync.

The 24-year-withdrawal old’s from the Olympics generated a massive media frenzy this week, and along with the outpouring of love from supporters, critics such as Piers Morgan and Charlie Kirk blasted her decision.

Biles wrote, “For anyone suggesting I quit, I didn’t quit.” “It’s as though my head and body aren’t in sync.”

“I don’t think you appreciate how hazardous this is on a hard/competition surface, and I don’t think I need to explain why I put health first,” she continued.

“Physical well-being is mental well-being.”

