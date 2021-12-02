‘I Can’t Stop Staring’: A Viral Donald Trump Embroidery Delights the Internet.

Former President Donald Trump has been immortalized in an embroidered artwork that recreates a controversial portrait from his White House tenure.

With the hashtag #orangeface, this photograph of a windswept Trump with his blonde hair blown back to expose a dramatic forehead tan line originally went viral on Twitter in February 2020. Trump called the image “fake news” and said it was “photoshopped” at the time, but the damage had already been done on social media.

After a woman shared her colorful embroidered replica of the photo on Reddit nearly two years ago, it appears that the image has resurfaced in the public mind.

Karen Lundquist, a Colorado woman who routinely writes about her needlework on Instagram under the handle embroiderybuns, rose to prominence after sharing a photo of her Trump tribute on Reddit.

The article has received over 67,000 upvotes, with the majority of the comments underneath the post expressing a mixture of terror and excitement at the ensuing masterpiece.

youngbarista commented, “That’s f***ing terrifying, I adore it.” “I can’t take my eyes off you,” murdervon******* said. “Why would you put yourself through the agony of staring at his face just to make that?” Plebian was the first to inquire.

Ophelia550 expressed her thoughts as follows: “I couldn’t stop laughing at this. Thank you very much. “I’m sure someone would pay you nicely for this,” wrote hoaxninja, “while I really wanted to chuckle.”” “I despise it…perfect,” it’s Sylphcrow remarked. Lundquist discussed why she chose to construct something around this particular image of Trump to The Washington Newsday. “That was the most accurate, candid photo of him, and I really wanted to convey the ridiculousness in his non-existent soul,” she explained. “I didn’t think there was any way I could have memorialized him any better than I could.” Although Lundquist has been a Reddit user for “just over nine years,” this is the first time any of her posts have gone viral. She was ecstatic with the response.

“I am not a Trump supporter, but I love that both Trump detractors and supporters can join together and appreciate the hours of work put into this to honor our dear leader,” she remarked.

