‘I Am Legend,’ says the character. In response to the Vaccine Zombie Theory, a screenwriter says, “I made that up.”

One anti-vaccination advocate has highlighted a misremembered plot piece from Will Smith’s 2007 post-apocalyptic action picture I Am Legend as a justification to forgo inoculation against COVID-19—and the film’s screenwriter Akiva Goldsman isn’t happy about it.

The weird conspiracy claim initially surfaced in a recent New York Times article documenting the challenges faced by a corporation trying to adequately vaccinate all of its employees against the coronavirus.

Employees at Metro Optics Eyewear, according to the story, cited a range of conspiracy theories as grounds for their anti-immunization stance.

The most weirdly striking reason for vaccination apprehension came from a staff member who “stated she was afraid because she felt a vaccine had caused the protagonists in the film I Am Legend to transform into zombies,” according to the publication.

Time Magazine’s Washington correspondent Vera Bergengruen shared the odd assertion on Twitter, adding with an excerpt from the piece, “I’m sorry, what?”

Bergengruen’s tweet quickly went viral, with the phrase “I Am Legend” trending on Twitter in the United States.

Goldsman, the Oscar-winning writer of A Beautiful Mind, who acted as producer and co-writer on I Am Legend, was quickly drawn in by the online outrage over the conspiracy notion.

In response to a retweet of Bergengruen’s tweet, Goldsman dismissed the accusation, writing, “Oh. My. Goodness. It’s a film, after all. That’s something I made up. “It. Isn’t. Real.”

Marc Bernardin, a fellow writer and journalist who has worked with Goldsman on Star Trek: Picard, shared the story with a tweet that read: “We. Are. All. Going. To. Die. Sooner. Than. We. Should.”

Regrettably, Vera Bergengruen has since revealed that the assertion is part of a larger I Am Legend conspiracy theory.

She then tweeted an anti-vaccination meme in a follow-up tweet. This is a condensed version of the information.