Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of ‘Squid Game,’ was not pleased with LeBron James’ reaction to the show’s conclusion.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the writer/director of Squid Game, has responded to LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending by asking, “Have you watched Space Jam 2?” Ouch.

Critics blasted the James-starring Space Jam film when it was released in July. It now has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 26% and an IMDb rating of 4.4 out of 10.

During a recent press appearance, the basketball legend was overheard discussing Hwang’s record-breaking K-drama with his Los Angeles Lakers colleague Anthony Davis.

James states in a video shot by Kyle Goon, a reporter for the Southern California News Group: “I didn’t care for the finale, though… Get on that f****** plane, dude, and go visit your daughter… What exactly are you up to?” “LeBron and AD exchange their perspectives on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism,” Goon captioned the video on October 13. More than 1.8 million people have watched the video.

Seong Gi-hun (played by Korean actor Lee Jung-jae) is preparing to board an aircraft to visit his daughter in the closing scene of the Netflix series about a deadly survival competition.

Gi-hun, on the other hand, walks away from the plane after a mysterious phone contact with the contest’s administrator.

The open-ended ending suggests that there will be a second season, with Gi-hun striving to put an end to the fatal games once and for all.

In response to James’ remark, the Squid Game designer smiled and responded, “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” in an interview with the Guardian published on Tuesday.

He said, ” “LeBron James is a cool guy who isn’t afraid to speak what he wants. That is something I admire. I’m grateful he finished the entire series. But I wouldn’t change anything about the finale. That brings me to the end of my story.

“Perhaps he could make his own sequel if he has his own satisfying finale. I’ll have a look at it and perhaps send him a message saying, ‘I enjoyed your entire program except for the finish.'” On Twitter, Hwang’s sarcastic retort was praised, however other commenters agreed with James.

Twitter user @CrispsCold wrote: “LMAOOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL Also, after that dreadful sequel to Space Jam, LeBron is in no position to critique.” More than 1,000 people have liked the post.

@antoiinee ben, another user, wrote: “The man put in a lot of effort over a long period of time. This is a condensed version of the information.