Husky’s Epic Swimming Pool Fall Goes Viral on the Internet.

A video of a husky falling down has amused the internet, with 10.7 million people watching it so far.

On September 10, an account called B0larinwa posted the video on TikTok.

The video starts with a huge dog barreling at the camera as he rounds the corner of a home.

The cat then dashes onto the wooden decking adjacent to an outdoor swimming pool, loses his footing, and skids over the edge, snatching an umbrella in the process.

Although it appears for a brief minute that the pet has fallen into the lake in front of the house, the husky returns sheepishly before climbing the steps to return in the opposite way.

The amusing video, which you can view here, was captioned by B0larinwa with four laughing-face emoji and the words “Too damn playful.”

He also used the hashtags “#doglover #dogsoftiktok #husky #huskiesoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #kash” and “#doglover #dogsoftiktok #husky #huskiesoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #kash.”

Since it was posted, the amusing video has received a lot of attention online, with 1.2 million people liking it.

Almost 8,600 individuals have left their thoughts on the video in the comments area.

“Phew, I thought he fell down into the ocean,” one TikTok user, Bilan2361, wrote.

“Dog ran around like you saw nothing, nothing happened, we good,” said another person, James Rowan.

“His life flashed directly in front of him till he discovered there was another platform,” wrote user1291995810001.

“That’s what happens when you hit 60 in a 20 speed limit,” Shay Jones explained.

“I have two huskies, and they’re extremely clumsy,” Hilmalahuna said. Their specialty is slipping.”

“Whoa!” exclaimed Iris.C. I was terrified of him. I assumed he had fallen into the river. [laughing-face emoji]” Until I finish watching the video,

“So this is why the lifeguards are always yelling about the running,” Ben observed.

“I’m a runner, I’m a track star!” 4you favourite joked. Along with a succession of laughing-face emojis, she wrote, “Ooop never mind.”

“I just want to hear a faraway ‘I’m good!’ at the end,” Parker Roberts revealed.

