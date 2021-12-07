Husband’s ‘Ridiculous’ List of Expectations for His ‘Birthday Month’ is slammed on the internet.

The internet is outraged after a lady took to Reddit to disclose her husband’s “ridiculous” expectations for his birthday month.

On December 6, she posted to the discussion-based site under the username Change-Ad9635, explaining that her “husband is turning 30 next month” and that he wanted to be “pampered” for his special occasion.

However, she went on to say that he’d made a list, which he’d dubbed “birthday month expectations,” detailing some of the things he’d like to be able to accomplish over the month.

The woman then goes on to enumerate some of them, including not cooking, cleaning, or performing “any type of tasks.”

He also wants to “play with his Xbox for hours on end” and “not have to pay his rent this month.”

Furthermore, the husband requests that “he has the freedom to hang out with his pals whenever he wants.”

Finally, “he gets to miss any given workday and sleep in without having to wake up to transport our son to school or handle any emergency repairs,” according to his demands.

The mother concluded by stating that she already pays the most of the bills and is responsible for the majority of the housework and childcare.

When she objected, he told her she was being “selfish” and that she should be grateful for the opportunity because his “parents did this for him for years.”

She closed the post by wondering if she was being unreasonable in refusing to cooperate, and she revealed that as a result of the argument, he has “been avoiding being near me, making me feel like maybe I went too far here.”

The topic has received a lot of attention on Reddit, with over 12,400 upvotes and over 2,650 comments, with many people being upset by the husband’s conduct.

“Lol if I pulled that s**t on my wife I’d expect divorce papers for my birthday present,” one Redditor, Mofukin Irisden, said.

“If I pulled this on my wife, I’d want to divorce myself,” Snakecatcher302 added.

“Genuinely wondering why you’re even with him, you work, handle the housework, and childcare… I mean you’re effectively a single parent,” Big ****slap commented. “What does he bring to the table?” says the narrator. “Yeah,,” RoseFyreFyre typed. This is a condensed version of the information.