Husband of Sophie Toscan du Plantier: What happened to Daniel Toscan du Plantier and who is he?

Sophie: A Death West Cork is now available on Netflix, and true-crime fans will definitely be enthralled by the compelling three-part series that investigates Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s unsolved murder.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier, 39, was murdered on December 23, 1996, at her holiday house in Schull, West Cork, Ireland.

Ian Bailey has been named as the sole suspect in the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. He has successfully fought three extradition requests to France, where he would be questioned and tried, and he continues to deny any role in her assassination.

In February 2019, a French court concluded that there were “sufficient reasons” for Bailey to stand trial in his absence, and on May 21, 2019, the Cour d’Assises de Paris (Criminal Trial Court) found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to 25 years in jail.

Bailey, on the other hand, has never been incarcerated.

There have been no more leads in the case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killing, and the investigation has come to a halt.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was on a short break at her holiday house in Schull, Ireland, at the time of her death.

She arrived in Cork on December 20, 1996, planning to spend Christmas with her family in Paris, where she shared a home with her husband, Daniel Toscan du Plantier.

Daniel Toscan du Plantier is Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s husband.

From Chambry, France, Daniel Toscan du Plantier was a film producer.

He died of a heart attack in Berlin on February 11, 2003, at the age of 61. In May 2019, Ian Bailey was found guilty of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, 16 years after he died.

Daniel Toscan du Plantier was a prominent figure in French society. He was the director of one of France’s biggest film studios and was closely affiliated with Jacques Chirac, the former president of France.

As heard in the Netflix documentary, Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s husband was considered to be a public figure in France, which contrasted with his wife’s desire to stay out of the spotlight.

Daniel Toscan du Plantier was educated at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques. He went on to become the advertising manager for the France Soir newspaper, before moving into film.

