Husband is chastised for telling his wife that wearing makeup “wouldn’t kill her.”

After confessing that he encouraged his wife to be “less militant” about her refusal to wear makeup, a guy has incurred the wrath of the internet.

In a Reddit post, a member going by the handle u/StridentSnail recounted how his wife’s dislike of cosmetics has been a source of contention throughout their relationship.

“I think she’s lovely without it,” he added, “but there have been times and occasions when it was expected/appropriate for her to wear makeup and she refused.”

He uses the fact that she chose not to wear makeup on their wedding day as an example, despite the fact that both of their families tried to persuade her otherwise.

He added, “They tried to tell her the images wouldn’t come out as good, and honestly, they were kind of rightâ€”she’s got giant bags under her eyes, and I think the shots would’ve been nicer if she’d simply put concealer on or something.”

According to u/StridentSnail, the situation escalated lately during a family dinner with his parents, sister, husband, and children.

During the meal, his 11-year-old niece, who has recently been interested in makeup, inquired about his wife’s use of cosmetics.

“When my niece questioned why, she gave a short speech about makeup being a waste of money and that wearing it would make her feel like she was lying to herself, and that she was ‘happy with the look I have,’” he explained.

That remark sparked a heated debate.

“My sister became enraged and stated she wore cosmetics all the time and didn’t feel like she was lying to herself and that it actually made her feel good,” he explained.

u/StridentSnail stated he begged his wife “if she would kindly be less aggressive about makeup” after they arrived home.

“I told her it wouldn’t hurt to wear it, and I admit I accused her of being overbearing in her position. She basically said that she never initiates conversations about makeup, but that other people always badger her to wear it, and I responded, “Perhaps they have a point, and you’re being stubborn over something very silly, and you need to get over yourself,” and she became enraged…”

Added to the popular "Am I The Asshole" thread.