Husband is chastised for spending his late stepson’s savings on a golf vacation.

Grief, on the other hand, can affect a person in a variety of ways.

Ralph Ryback, M.D., writing in Psychology Today, explained: “People who are grieving may initially feel confused, shocked, and disbelieving that their loved one has died.

“However, once the initial shock has worn off, highly distressing emotions such as anxiety, intense exhaustion, crying fits, dreams, and even nightmares about the deceased can all lead to anxiety, severe fatigue, crying fits, dreams, and nightmares about the deceased.”

However, one man’s reaction to loss has landed him in legal trouble.

A mourning mother wrote about how her other half’s behaviors exacerbated an already horrific situation in a post shared on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic (where it has been upvoted over 17,000 times).

The woman’s 13-year-old son died of cancer just three months ago, according to the article. “It was so painful to me and his father (my ex-husband),” she added, “And grief has been tense in those months.” She said that she and her ex had set up a “emergency fund” for their son in the past.

Her husband, on the other hand, had lately used the money to go for a golfing trip with friends in another nation, which disturbed her. Worse, the woman only discovered the money had been spent after “checking bank documents.” She confronted him about his activities, and he explained that he “needed support too,” and that he took the trip to “lift some weight” off his chest because she was “pushing him to the side and neglecting him.” The woman replied that she was still “grieving and needed space,” and that she rejected his message. She wrote, “He wasn’t the one who lost a child.” “Despite being a stepparent, my husband made it plain that he had no feelings for my son, blaming his medical condition for his inability to attach.” Her ex-husband became enraged when he learned that her current boyfriend had spent the money. He approached the stepfather, calling him a “unhinged opportunist” and threatening to sue him for the money.

The woman’s response was a little unexpected.

“I informed my ex-husband that he could do whatever he wanted. This is a condensed version of the information.