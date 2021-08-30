Hurricane Ida rips the roof off a house in Louisiana in this video.

A Louisiana woman has posted a video depicting just one example of Hurricane Ida’s devastation on communities across the state.

Whanita Lynn shared the video on Facebook and TikTok.

Lynn shows viewers the devastation caused by the Category 4 hurricane on her father’s home in the short video. The roof of the building has been ripped off in huge sections, exposing the structure to severe winds and other elements.

Lynn can be heard screaming at the beginning of the video before she begins to explain what has just happened.

On the video, she exclaims, “Oh my God, look at this y’all.” “We just had our roof ripped off! Come on, let’s get out of here!”

A wooden board, some insulation, and an electrical line can be seen dangling perilously from around the space where the roof formerly was, while tiling can be seen strewn around the exposed area, which apparently served as a kitchen.

Lynn’s TikTok post, which may be seen here, has a caption that reads, “Prayers for my Dad and family on the bayou.” The tape was recorded at her father’s home in Larose, Louisiana, according to the Facebook version of the video, which has been shared over 1,200 times.

Lynn hasn’t shared any further information about the issue or her family’s well-being, just posting on social media once to say, “I don’t know how I’m meant to get any sleep.” My nerves are completely shot.”

As Hurricane Ida continues its deadly path across Louisiana, her experience is similar to that of many others.

Several buildings in Port Fourchon had their roofs ripped off, and video has emerged of similar instances at several hospitals in the New Orleans area.

After a transmission tower collapsed into the Mississippi River, over a million people were left without power, and comparable blackouts occurred in New Orleans.

It has also been established that at least one person died while being escorted by deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department. This is a condensed version of the information.