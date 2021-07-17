Hunter Echo apologizes for his comments against Millie Bobby Brown and blames it on alcohol.

Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic, a TikTok celebrity, has apologized for obscene comments he made about Millie Bobby Brown, amid claims he formerly dated her.

Ecimovic, 21, provoked fury on Monday when he chatted about the 17-year-old Stranger Things star during an Instagram Live session, implying that they had previously had sexual relations.

Ecimovic apologized for his behavior in a new video posted late Tuesday night on his TikTok account, explaining that he was “becoming more and more inebriated” while making the statements while spending time with a small group of pals.

“I wanted to address the livestream situation that happened,” he remarked, wearing a grey hoodie. It should never have happened to begin with. It was a naive idea on my part to assume it would be OK to just keep going live as the comments became increasingly hostile.

“I set up a livestream for approximately two to three hours, and throughout that time, I became increasingly inebriated. It was getting me more and more annoyed as I kept seeing how bad the comments were and hearing or seeing whatever people were saying to me—when they didn’t know anything about anything.”

Ecimovic continued, “Alcohol made me more irresponsible, and I said things that should never have been said.” But my natural reaction when I see people doing that, or when I hear what they’re saying, is to think, “OK, let’s make it even worse and antagonize,” which is ridiculous. But that’s how I choose to deal with it.”

On Monday and Tuesday, many images and comments from unnamed persons criticizing the TikTok star were posted to an Instagram account called @exposinghunterecho, showing Ecimovic and Brown hugging in photos and comments from unidentified people criticizing the TikTok star. The account has been deactivated since then.

Ecimovic apologized for the livestream in his next TikTok video after slamming unspecified “fabricated” charges. I’m not proud of how I said it. It sounded immature, and it looked awful. It didn’t look well on my family, and it didn’t look good on me. This is a condensed version of the information.