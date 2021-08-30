Hundreds of rescue animals have been evacuated from Louisiana and Mississippi as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as a result of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday. Animal shelters also made arrangements to relocate furry pals to other shelters throughout the country to avoid the storm’s line of damage.

A airplane carrying adoptable dogs and cats landed in El Cajon, California, according to CBS 8.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s public relations coordinator, Jessica Gercke, claimed, “They were stretched out to capacity in Louisiana and Mississippi.” “Kennels were overflowing, and kennels lined the hallways. They were forced to leave due to Hurricane Ida.”

Adoptable animals were sent to shelters all around the county by a variety of groups.

A national charity group, Greater Good Charities, arranged the transport of animals from Louisiana to shelters in California and Florida.

The aim, according to Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities, was to get as many animals out before the storm hit.

“Other groups across the country have stepped up, and we’re waiting to coordinate so we can relocate even more animals,” Baker added.

Fostering an animal to make place for animals in need of refuge, she added, is one of the finest ways people can contribute. It is vital to shuffle animals around to different shelters and foster homes until they are adopted in order to ensure that they are in a safe setting.

Baker also mentioned that the organization has a link with local shelters. She said the organization is ready to send more animals to the northeast, as well as North and South Dakota, if necessary.

According to Baker, owned pets are welcome at shelters as well. Many people who lose their houses have the choice of placing their pets in a shelter while they strive to rebuild their lives. This will be especially critical following Hurricane Ida’s devastation.

Pets were also flown to the east coast to avoid the catastrophic hurricane that is still tearing through Louisiana, knocking out power to over a million people.

On Sunday evening, dogs from the Humane Society of Southern Mississippi arrived in Arlington, Virginia, and were transferred to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

On Sunday evening, dogs from the Humane Society of Southern Mississippi arrived in Arlington, Virginia, and were transferred to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

Mirah Horowitz, the founder and executive director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, told this website that there was already a network of shelters in place, and that she was part of it.