Hulu’s New ‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer features ‘Unrecognizable’ Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

The first trailer for the Hulu series Pam & Tommy has been out, and many are having trouble believing Lily James is playing Pamela Anderson.

The trailer also introduces Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, as well as the roles played by Seth Rogen, Taylor Schilling, and Nick Offerman. Fans now know when the Hulu mini-series will premiere.

The first-look teaser for Pam & Tommy is now available to see online, and here’s all you need to know about the series before it premieres in 2022.

The Transformation of Lily James into Pamela Anderson

The casting of British actress James as Pamela Anderson, a ’90s American icon, appeared strange at first, until the first-look photographs were revealed in May 2021.

Filming began in April, and according to Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head of Pam & Tommy, her transition into Anderson took hours every day. James’ hair and makeup session took “anything from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming,” he told Variety. Anderson and Lee are not involved in the series’ production.

Reactions to the Pam & Tommy TrailerWhile the trailer has Rogen, Offerman, Schilling, and Stan, it’s James’ presence that has the internet buzzing.

Most people who have viewed the trailer have praised her transition into a movie star.

@NINETIESRNB, a Twitter user, gave credit where credit is due to the behind-the-scenes crew. @KuyaDenzel95 agreed that the hair and makeup team did an outstanding job.

@NINETIESRNB, a Twitter user, gave credit where credit is due to the behind-the-scenes crew. @KuyaDenzel95 agreed that the hair and makeup team did an outstanding job.

I take back every guffaw I let out when I learned Lily James had been cast in a Pamela Anderson film.

I take back every guffaw I let out when I learned Lily James had been cast in a Pamela Anderson film.