Hugh Jackman and his mother pose for a rare photo, revealing their rocky past.

Hugh Jackman shared a touching snapshot of himself and his mother, Grace McNeil, hugging while walking down the street on Monday.

In the photo, the Van Helsing star can be seen adoringly gazing at his mother while smiling heartily and wrapping his arm around her.

Leaving the photo to speak for itself, the Australian actress added a simple and self-explanatory caption that read: “Mum.”

While the heartwarming photo drew a flood of adoring reactions from Jackman’s legion of fans, it also marked a significant step forward both the actor and his mother.

In 1967, Jackman’s mother and father, Chris Jackman, moved to Australia with the actor’s four older siblings as part of a settlement scheme. The actor Hugh Jackman was born in Sydney the next year.

The actor’s family life came crumbling down when he was just eight years old, when his mother walked out on the family.

During an emotional appearance on Australia’s 60 Minutes in 2012, he described the life-changing event as follows, according to News.com.au: “I remember the morning she went; it’s strange what you remember. I recall her saying farewell with a towel wrapped around her head, which must have been her manner of saying goodbye.

“I went to school, and when I returned, there was no one in the house. A message from England arrived the next day. Mum was present. And that was the end of it. I don’t believe she imagined it would last indefinitely.

“I believe she assumed it was something along the lines of, ‘I just need to get away, and then I’ll come back.’ Every night, Dad prayed that Mum would return.”

The Les Miserables star, who is married to actress Deborra-Lee Furness and has two daughters, also spoke about how the incident affected his father.

“My father is a solid foundation. Jackman told 60 Minutes, “My father is my rock.” “It taught me all I know about commitment, dependability, and being there every day, no matter what…. Always, it’s about the family.

“It’s always, ‘How’s Deb?'” says the narrator. It has nothing to do with work. And I believe that’s him dealing with some of his regrets. And thoughts that perhaps he placed too much in his at the wrong time. This is a condensed version of the information.