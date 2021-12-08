Hugh Hefner ‘Was Screaming at Me,’ Holly Madison Reveals Playboy Mansion Secrets.

Holly Madison has spoken up about life in the Playboy Mansion, revealing details about sex and drugs in the late Hugh Hefner’s notorious mansion.

The model, who is now 41 years old, lived at the mansion from the early 2000s until her divorce from Hefner in 2008.

Madison is ready to expose what life was like for her as a former Playboy Bunny for A&E’s new docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

Madison remarked in an explosive new preview for the upcoming series, “I felt like I was in the cycle of horrible things and I didn’t know what to do.”

Madison’s time as a pinup and the main girlfriend of Hefner, who died of sepsis in 2017 at the age of 91, will be recounted in the 10-hour investigation into the Playboy empire, which is set to broadcast in January.

In the preview, she added, “I got to a point where I kind of crumbled under the strain and being forced to feel like I needed to look exactly like everyone else.”

Madison also revealed that when living with Hefner, she got in great difficulty for cutting her hair.

“My hair was naturally quite long, and I was simply like, ‘I’m going to chop my hair off so I can at least look different,'” she explained.

She remembered, “I came back with short hair and he flipped out on me.” “He was yelling at me, saying it made me appear old, hard, and cheap,” she added. Bridget Marquardt, who dated the Playboy founder from 2001 to 2008, said he was “abrasive” to Madison at times.

“He flipped out one day when she came down with red lipstick and said he despised red lipstick on girls and that she needed to take it off right immediately, even though other people could wear red lipstick and it didn’t appear to bother him,” Marquardt said. “It was incredibly irritating to have to deal with all of the drama and emotions every day.” Madison previously discussed her time at the Playboy Mansion in her biography Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, which she published in 2015.

“I thought I was an adult and thought I knew what I was doing.” This is a condensed version of the information.