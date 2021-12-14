HR’s Response To Employee: ‘Be A Functioning Member Of Society’ Is Horrifying The Internet.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits employers from firing employees because of their disabilities. “Employers covered by the ADA (those with 15 or more workers) must offer to make reasonable accommodations of your disability as long as it does not cause them ‘undue hardship,'” according to Aaron Hotfelder, J.D., University of Missouri School of Law. According to one woman, her Human Resources department has re-defined what a “disability” is and is not.

“In a regular office situation, I work. “I generally enjoy my job, plus it’s in the topic I studied in college,” remarked “Sleep Logic” on Reddit’s “Antiwork” subreddit “discussion board “I make a decent living, and my coworkers are generally pleasant, even if they’ve been drinking too much Kool-aid.” She went on to say: “I have a mental health handicap (bipolar), which I disclosed when I was recruited and for which I completed the necessary ADA papers. HR is aware of it, and I make every effort to keep pushing and keep them informed if I make a mistake. They’ve been a godsend thus far. It became so terrible earlier this year that I took FMLA leave, and they were really accommodating when I returned. Until tonight, when it was confirmed, I had a sneaking suspicion that kindness was running scarce.” HR put her on notice for utilizing vacation time or working from home, according to the woman, who also stated that her performance is “usually exceptional.” They now expect her to spend all of her time in the workplace.

"Based on my papers, Barbara proceeded to inform me that I've been diagnosed for over three years now and should have my handicap under better control at this point," she stated. "She advised me to pick and select my battles rather than constantly taking the easiest path. That I'm not being severe enough with myself, and that I should either raise or adjust my medicine, or 'at the very least consider taking them more frequently.' She went on to add that I need to take better care of myself in order to be a 'functional member of society' (implying that I am not already??)." Her employer, she stated, was present.