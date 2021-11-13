How Your Diet May Or May Not Be Affecting Your Risk Of Dementia

A diet high in fruits and vegetables is a no-brainer for living a longer, healthier life, but a new study suggests that it may also help prevent dementia later in life.

Researchers from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece discovered that a diet high in less inflammatory foods reduces the incidence of dementia compared to a diet heavy in highly inflammatory foods.

While the impact of diet on brain health is not fully understood, the findings of the study show that eating healthier meals is a good deterrent against cognitive issues later in life, according to Dr. Nikolaos Scarmeas, an associate professor of neurology at the university.

“Diet may affect brain health through a variety of mechanisms,” Scarmeas told United Press International. “According to our findings, inflammation may be one of them” (UPI).

A questionnaire was employed in the study, which was completed by 1,000 adults in Greece, with an average age of 73. No one had dementia when the trial began, but 6% of those who were followed for just over three years got dementia. The researchers utilized a dietary inflammation rating technique that produced a range of -8.87 to 7.98, with higher scores indicating a more inflammatory diet.

By the end of the trial, those with a lower score were less likely to suffer from the effects of dementia. It was discovered that those on this end of the range ate 20 servings of fruit, 19 servings of vegetables, four servings of beans or other legumes, and 11 servings of coffee or tea each week.

These foods, according to Scarmeas, had nutrients that were more anti-inflammatory in nature. He cautioned, however, that the findings do not indicate that these diets prevent dementia and that a longer follow-up period was needed to draw firmer conclusions.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, affects more than six million Americans, according to Alzheimers.org. It went on to say that dementia kills more than one in every three seniors each year, outnumbering breast and prostate cancer combined.