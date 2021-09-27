How Versace and Fendi Became Two of Fashion’s Most Powerful Household Names

Versace and Fendi, two Italian fashion brands, collaborated for a show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday night.

Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi’s creative directors, swapped places with Donatella Versace, Versace’s head of creative design, on the runway. The outcome was a Versace-designed Fendi collection and vice versa.

Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Amber Valletta, among the world’s most famous models, walked the catwalk for the event.

This is how it happened.

Versace and Fendi Collaborated for What Reason?

Jones told Vogue that the concept came from a dinner chat following fashion week in February.

“After the ready-to-wear show in February, we came here for dinner with Donatella,” he added.

“We felt it would be wonderful to have some fun with Silvia and Donatella because they got along so well. It was a design competition: we created Versace and she created Fendi.

“Keep in mind that these two residences are not in the same group; we’ve just done it as friends and out of mutual respect. It was never intended to be a commercial venture.”

He explained that neither Donatella Versace nor Silvia Venturini Fendi had previously created for another brand, so they approached it as a game, drawing inspiration from both labels’ illustrious history.

Donatella Versace told Harper’s Bazaar, “It’s a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative discussion that originates from respect and friendship.”

It’s unknown whether this bold notion was a one-time occurrence or if we’ll see reruns of this crossover in future seasons.

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–> Fendi’s history

Fendi started out as a fashion house. This is a condensed version of the information.