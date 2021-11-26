How Tom Ford Transformed Gucci’s Image.

The new film Brand of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, charts the history of the namesake fashion house as well as the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (played by Driver).

Tom Ford, who appears in the film and was instrumental in the brand’s survival, is one of the characters (played by Reeve Carney).

Under Maurizio’s leadership, Gucci was losing money: according to a Forbes estimate from 1999, the company lost over $22 million in 1993.

Maurizio was chairman of the company from 1989 to 1993, when he sold his shares to Investcorp for $170 million, and the brand only survived thanks to Ford and Gucci Group CEO Domenico del Sol.

What was Tom Ford’s role in transforming Gucci?

In 1990, the fashion firm hired Ford to revamp the brand’s image and assist it move away from its signature leather items and scarves.

Ford, who was born in Texas, served as the brand’s main designer for women’s ready-to-wear collections when he initially joined Gucci.

He began designing menswear six months after joining the company and began working on shoes shortly after that.

In 1992, Ford took over as design director at Gucci, replacing Richard Lambertson, and worked on various collections, including ready-to-wear and fragrances. He was also involved in the creation of the brand’s shop designs.

Following Maurizio’s departure from the firm in 1994, Ford became Gucci’s Creative Director, and it was during his tenure that the brand was transformed from a has-been to a must-have.

With the introduction of velvet pants, attractive dresses, sleek jackets, and a wide assortment of boots and bags, Ford changed the company.

Gucci Group made an amazing $83 million in 1995 on $500 million in revenue, and this continued to expand in 1997, with revenues reaching $975 million, according to Forbes.

What was the reason for Tom Ford’s departure from Gucci?

Ford worked for Gucci for 14 years before leaving in 2004, and in an interview with trade publication Women Wear Daily at the time, Ford categorically disputed that he had quit over his income.

He explained his resignation by saying: "Money had absolutely no bearing on the situation. It came down to a matter of control."