How to Wish Someone a Happy Hanukkah: 7 Greetings for the Jewish Holiday

Hanukkah—also spelt Chanukah and numerous variations—is an annual Jewish celebration of lights held in the winter.

Families assemble at home to celebrate the eight-day celebration, which includes special cuisine, scripture readings, prayers, and the lighting of the menorah, which is the Hebrew term for a candelabrum.

Hanukkah is observed on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, which falls in December each year. Hanukkah will be observed in 2021 from November 28 until December 6.

We’ll look at various Hanukkah greetings and phrases in this article.

1. Have a wonderful Hanukkah!

During the occasion, “Hanukkah sameach,” which means “good Hanukkah,” can be used to greet one another.

“Ha-noo-kah” is how Hanukkah is pronounced. “The great issue here for many English-speakers is the initial heavy H sound, like the J in Jose or the ch in Loch Ness,” according to 18Doors, a foundation promoting interfaith families.

The charity notes that this is why the celebration is sometimes spelled Chanukah.

2. Best wishes for the Festival of Lights

“Chag urim sameach,” which means “pleasant festival of lights,” is another option.

3. Have a wonderful holiday season.

“Happy holiday,” or “chag sameach,” can be said on any holiday or festival.

According to 18Doors, chag sameach should be pronounced “khahg sah-may-ach,” with “a deep guttural h at the beginning of the first syllable and the end of the second.”

4. Joyful Festivals

If you’re feeling fancy, you can say “Moadim l’simcha,” which translates to “festivals of gladness,” according to the nonprofit.

5. Alternative Holiday Greetings

Some may say “gut yuntuv” (or “gut yom tov”), which translates to “good holiday” in Hebrew.

According to 18Doors, the statement is commonly recited throughout the Jewish holidays of Sukkot and Simchat Torah, as well as Purim and Shavuot. The organization points out, however, that “that can really be stated for any occasion.”

6. Hanukkah BlessingsSince Hanukkah is a festival of miracles and blessings, you can combine both into your sentences.

According to Hallmark, the greeting card manufacturer, the following are some suggested blessing phrases that could be used during Hanukkah:

“Wishing you a Hanukkah full of unexpected blessings.”

“As we celebrate a season of miracles, I’m thinking of you.”

“Wishing you a peaceful season.”

"Wishing you a peaceful season."

"This period of hope serves as a reminder of our strength. I wish you all the best in the coming year." "You're one of my blessings in this season of blessings."