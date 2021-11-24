How to Watch Tonight’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Holiday Special ‘A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving’

Thanksgiving 2021 is quickly approaching, and Saturday Night Live has exactly the thing for those in need of a laugh.

SNL will air a new two-hour special filled with Thanksgiving-themed skits and sketches, which will undoubtedly cheer up the entire family and divert them from the stress of holiday preparations.

The SNL special, as in prior years, will feature a number of sketches from previous seasons that are themed around the holiday.

Here’s how to view it and what you may expect.

When is the Thanksgiving special on SNL?

The special will be broadcast as part of the show’s 47th season, which premiered on October 2, 2021.

And the Thanksgiving-themed program will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 24.

What is the best way to watch the SNL Thanksgiving special?

The Thanksgiving edition of Saturday Night Live will run live on NBC, the comic sketch show’s home since 1975.

Those without cable can watch the special on NBC’s website and app, and it will also be available to stream on subscription platforms that include NBC, such as Hulu and YouTube TV.

What skits will be featured in the Thanksgiving special of Saturday Night Live?

A handful of sketches from the show’s 47 seasons will be featured in the Thanksgiving special. SNL has yet to reveal which of its previous skits will be resurrected for the program.

Adam Sandler’s Thanksgiving song, in which the actor expresses his love for turkey in musical form, is a famous sketch that fans will want to see again.

Another famous SNL sketch, “A Thanksgiving Miracle,” will undoubtedly be included in the program.

The skit revolves around a family debating various hot topics at the dinner table and struggling to agree on anything. The only thing they can agree on—and indeed, the only thing that appears likely to save Thanksgiving—is Adele’s “Hello,” which comes on the radio and leads to an impromptu sing-along.

Given the release of Adele’s new album “30” on November 19, it seems appropriate to revisit the classic SNL comedy.

The is a fantastic musical-themed Thanksgiving skit. This is a condensed version of the information.