How to Watch the ‘Twilight’ Movies in Order: How to Watch the ‘Twilight’ Movies in Order

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson rose to fame thanks to their roles in the Twilight films. The films were based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel series, however there was one additional film made based on the books.

Although the films received mixed reviews from critics, they were well-liked by audiences and have since become cult classics.

They tell the narrative of Bella Swan (Stewart), a high school student who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire (Pattinson).

However, that relationship brings with it a slew of issues, including interspecies conflict and the dilemma of whether Bella should become a vampire herself.

What is the best order to watch the Twilight movies?

Here’s how you watch the Twilight movies on Netflix, especially now that they’re available.

the twilight (2008) New Moon is the third installment of the Twilight Saga (2009) Eclipse is the third installment in the Twilight Saga (2010) Breaking Dawn Part 1 of the Twilight Saga (2011) Breaking Dawn Part 2 of the Twilight Saga (2012)

Except for the last, the movies were released in the same order as the books.

There were only four novels released in this case, however the final book was broken into two films.

At the time, this was a common franchise movie cliché, with The Hunger Games and Harry Potter franchises both finishing with a final film split in half.

Twilight: Midnight Sun is Meyer’s fifth book, however it takes place in a separate part of the story.

In terms of the books, Midnight Sun retells the first book’s story from Edward Cullen’s perspective rather than Bella’s.

Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, a 2015 novel that recounted a number of the storylines with gender-swapped characters Beau Swann and Edythe Cullen, has already gone down this path.

Is There Going To Be A Sixth Twilight Film?

Despite Meyer handing Pattinson and director Catherine Hardwicke passages of the novel to read years before its publication, nothing has been confirmed for a sequel.

While making his 2008 debut picture, Pattinson stated to Collider that he read several completed chapters of Midnight Sun, which aided in his acting.

Despite COVID-19 threatening to postpone the novel’s release even more, the novel was not released until 2020.

As a result, if the movie is created, it will be released more than ten years after the first.

