How to Watch the Tony Awards in 2021 and Who Will Perform

The Tony Awards are back after a two-year hiatus. On Sunday, September 26, the 74th annual Broadway theater awards will air, with plays such as Jagged Little Pill, the Tina Turner musical, and Slave Play among those competing for accolades.

The Tony Awards will be a little different in 2021, as befits this peculiar time for live theater. This year, instead of a single show, the awards will be separated into two parts.

Rather than broadcast television or cable, the entire ceremony will be streamed. However, Broadway fans who just want to see a few song-and-dance numbers will be able to tune in to a network TV special that will feature performances from some of the 2021 nominees as well as the night’s three top awards—best play, best revival of a play, and best musical—as well as the night’s three top awards.

When and where can you watch both sections of this year’s Tony Awards?

How to View the Tony Awards Online for Free in 2021

Only Paramount+ will get a livestream of the whole 74th Tony Awards ceremony.

From 7 p.m. ET on September 26, the streamer, formerly known as CBS All Access, will broadcast the ceremony, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald. McDonald, a six-time Tony Award winner and star of The Good Fight, is nominated for best actress in a play as well.

The Tonys’ transition to streaming is bad news for cable subscribers, but wonderful news for those who want to watch it for free. New users to Paramount+ can get a week of free service, which will give you plenty of time to see the ceremony and the network special.

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! is hosted by Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. of Many Saints of Newark.

It will feature performances from some of the year’s most popular musicals, such as Jagged Little Pill and Moulin Rouge! Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The special will air on CBS on September 26 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, and will include the best play and musical honors. It will also be available to watch live on Paramount+.

After your free week, Paramount+ costs $4.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 per month without.

The streaming service includes not only the Tony Awards, but also the majority of CBS's back library.