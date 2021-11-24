How to Watch the Special ‘South Park: Post COVID’

South Park is one of the most well-known adult animation series of all time, and two new films are about to join the franchise’s long list of accomplishments.

The first special, dubbed “South Park: Post COVID,” will be aired on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, and a second special will be broadcast in December. There will be a total of 14 films.

Everything you need to know about the inaugural South Park special can be found right here.

What Is ‘South Park: Post COVID’ About?”As one might guess, “South Park: Post COVID” is set in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, and it will see Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman return for another hilarious adventure in South Park, Colorado.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, co-creators of the show, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the two upcoming films, with Parker underlining that the first is about how everyone wants to get “back to normal.”

He stated, ” “It’s the lads dealing with life after COVID. They’re only attempting to return to normalcy. So it’s similar to our show. All we want to do now is get back to normal.” Where can you find ‘South Park: Post COVID’ to watch? The special “South Park: Post COVID” will be available exclusively on Paramount+, and it will be the animation’s first appearance on the streaming platform.

The special is separate from the show’s next seasons on Comedy Central and is part of the co-creators’ $900 million contract with ViacomCBS, which they inked in August.

The special will be available on the streaming platform from midnight PST on Thursday, November 25th, just like the rest of Paramount+’s other shows.

After that, a sequel to the South Park special will be released. The film’s plot has yet to be revealed, but it will be released in December, according to reports.

After the two specials, will there be more seasons of ‘South Park’?

Yes, as part of their arrangement, co-creators Parker and Stone would produce 14 “made-for-TV movies” for Paramount+ over the course of seven years.

Stone remarked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re attempting to differentiate what’s on Paramount+ from what’s available elsewhere, so hourlong made-for-TV movies are where we’re focusing our efforts.

“Every year, we’ll make two made-for-TV movies. They’ll be large, but they already are. This is a condensed version of the information.