How to Watch ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ Who Stars in It, and What It’s About

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd star in The Shrink Next Door, a new Apple TV+ comedy drama.

The series is based on a popular podcast series of the same name and is based on an unbelievable true story. The Shrink Next Door has a lot of comedic talent in front of and behind the camera, but it has a darker tone than we’ve seen before from them.

The limited series will be released on a weekly basis, with the first three episodes available to view right now. To get you ready for the series, here’s everything you need to know about The Shrink Next Door.

How to Keep an Eye on the Shrink Next Door

On Friday, November 12th, The Shrink Next Door will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.

The first three episodes will be released on that date, followed by new episodes every week after that.

There are a total of eight episodes, with the last episode, Episode 8, premiering on Friday, December 17.

What is the plot of The Shrink Next Door?

The Shrink Next Door is a dramatization of journalist Joe Nocera’s renowned podcast series of the same name. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a psychiatrist who abused his position and exploited his patients for personal gain, was the subject of his series.

A similar scenario is told in the Apple TV+ series, which focuses on Ike’s connection with one of his patients, Marty Markowitz. The story takes place over several decades and depicts how Ike infiltrated Marty’s life.

During the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the story takes place in a Jewish community in New York City.

As showrunner Georgia Pritchett told The Washington Newsday, elements of the tale from the podcast had to be modified for the screen. She stated, “If anything, we dialed it down.” “There was a great deal of ground to cover. Another reason I wanted to have a mix of drama and comedy was because I believe that if we didn’t believe in those men, feel for them, and feel anchored in that relationship, it would have been all too easy to laugh at them or turn against them.” Who plays the lead role in The Shrink Next Door? Marty Markowitz, the non-confrontational owner of a textiles manufacturer who consults a psychiatrist, is played by Will Ferrell. This is a condensed version of the information.