How to Watch the Second ‘South Park: Post COVID’ Special Event and When to Watch It

South Park is having another special event episode, and the makers have revealed when the sequel to South Park: Post COVID will be released.

In a world where the coronavirus epidemic has ended in the year 2061, a recent TV movie highlighted what each of the kids from South Park were doing to.

The special, which was the first in a series of South Park TV movies, concluded on a cliffhanger, with no indication of when the next installment would run.

Finally, we have an answer, so keep reading to learn how to watch South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID.

What is the best way to see the next episode of South Park?

The South Park founders agreed to develop a handful of feature films exclusively for Paramount+ as part of a contract. Part of that deal is the planned sequel.

So, on Thursday, December 16, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID will be accessible exclusively on Paramount+.

The new special is Paramount+’s second film, and it will directly follow the events of South Park: Post COVID, which debuted three weeks ago.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker will make 14 feature films for Paramount+ over the course of seven years as part of the previously announced arrangement, all of which will be exclusively available on the streaming platform.

The arrangement also assures the TV show’s future, with South Park set to air on Comedy Central until at least Season 30 in 2027.

What occurs in the third installment of South Park?

In South Park, time-traveling antics are being introduced: Following COVID and the planned sequel South Park: The Fractured But Whole, The Return of COVID After COVID

Kyle, Stan, and Cartman were trying to figure out who killed Kenny in the first special when they discovered he had built a time machine to prevent COVID from ever happening.

The adult versions of Stan and Kyle, now in their late forties, are shown confronting the child versions of themselves, Kenny and Cartman, in early teaser photographs.

According to the teaser information released by Paramount, everything goes smoothly until they meet Victor Chaos, who will be a recognizable name to long-time fans of the program.

There is currently no information about the Paramount+ film’s release date. This is a condensed version of the information.