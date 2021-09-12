How to Watch the MTV Music Video Awards Live in the United States in 2021.

The MTV Video Music Awards will be place on September 12th, 2021. The concert will be televised live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Some of the biggest personalities in the music industry perform and make appearances at the yearly awards.

Doja Cat (who will also host the 2021 VMAs) is among the multi-award nominees this year, as are Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and others.

Following the commencement of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s show will be the first in-person VMAs.

“The health and safety of artists, fans, staff, and partners remain the No. 1 priority,” MTV said in a statement in June, and MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the world, according to Us Weekly on September 1.

How to Watch the MTV VMAs Live in 2021

The show will air on MTV as well as ViacomCBS’ other networks, including CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, the Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and the CW.

The show can also be viewed on the MTV website or through the MTV app, which is available for free on Apple, Amazon, Roku, and Android devices.

According to the MTV website, those who receive the MTV channel through their television provider can access all MTV shows on supported devices using their television provider’s account credentials.

Users may watch the VMAs live on the app by going to the “See What’s On Now” section and tapping “Watch Live.” MTV recommends going to the website and selecting “Watch Live TV” from the menu.

Users can then either select their television provider’s logo or touch “View All Providers” to search for their provider’s name and sign in using their credentials on the provider’s login page.

“To unlock all content, the TV provider account must have the channel,” according to the website.

If users can’t find their television provider on the list, don’t have a channel subscription, or “have an internet-only or cellular-only account,” they won’t be able to sign in.

