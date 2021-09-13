How to Watch the Met Gala Live in the United States in 2021.

The Met Gala, which takes place tonight at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is an annual celebration of fashion and artistry that brings together A-listers and couturiers to raise funds for the Costume Institute.

Anna Wintour, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, who has been at the helm since 1995, will preside over the event. Not only does she own the Institute, but she also gets to choose who gets invited and where they sit once they’re inside.

Despite the fact that several celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner and Zendaya, have stated that they would not be attending this year’s event, there will be a slew of superstars gracing the steps of The Met this evening.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Met Gala in 2021, including the start time, theme, and how to watch it.

When is the Met Gala this year?

The important event is usually held on the first Monday in May.

The 2020 event has been canceled, and this year’s has been postponed, because to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, this year’s Met Gala will be broken into two parts, the first of which will take place on September 13th, to coincide with the end of New York Fashion Week.

What is the theme for this year?

The Met Gala features a different subject each year, based on the museum’s current display. The show then has an impact on the dress code, which some of Hollywood’s top personalities are expected to follow.

The charity ball’s theme for 2021 is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which promises some Americana-inspired ensembles.

How can I watch the Met Gala live in 2021?

While most of us ordinary mortals will not be lucky enough to be invited to the most famous event on the fashion calendar, we will be able to see our favorite celebrities as they walk the Met Gala red carpet.

Vogue.com will stream the red carpet arrivals on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with commentary from Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer.

At 5:30 p.m. EST, the livestream will begin.

The Mark Hotel is also streaming live on Instagram as celebrities leave the hotel to begin their journey to the renowned event.

Unfortunately, what happens inside the museum’s sacred walls is a well guarded secret. This is a condensed version of the information.