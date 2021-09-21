How to Watch the Manning Brothers for the Packers-Lions Game on Monday Night.

Former quarterback brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will give fresh thoughts on the game and their experiences, all while extracting information from a variety of visitors, throughout Monday night’s NFL game.

It’s possible that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will be a guest at the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Monday.

What exactly is Manning’s broadcast? The game will be televised on ESPN’s flagship network, while the Manning brothers will provide remote commentary on ESPN2.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will run on ESPN2 at 8:15 p.m., while ESPN will broadcast the standard broadcast at 8 p.m.

Here’s how you can view it: Channels: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling,

fuboTV (free trial): live stream

After a 38-3 road loss to the New Orleans Saints in a game played in Jacksonville after Hurricane Ida forced the game to be moved from New Orleans, this will be the Packers’ first home game.

Last Monday, ESPN began airing an alternative coverage of the Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game. During the first quarter, the Manning brothers spoke openly with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who is about as open as it comes.

In the second quarter, the Manning brothers summoned Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis to the virtual set. The Manning brothers, without a doubt, add more zing to live football than they do to their TV commercials.

The Mannings started Travis Kelce in the third quarter and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks in the fourth.