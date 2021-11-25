How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Live on TV and Online

After being closed to spectators in 2020 because to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade returns this year to a more traditional format.

The department store chain’s annual extravaganza sees several massive floats parade through Manhattan’s streets, which this year will be open to the public to observe.

In addition to Santa Claus, the 95th edition of the parade will feature 15 enormous character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, over 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups, and a variety of musical stars.

How to See the Thanksgiving Parade on TV in 2021

Since 1948, the annual ceremony has been carried live on the NBC television channel, and this year will be no exception.

The parade will be broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo, the Spanish-language television network owned by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan from Telemundo’s En Casa con Telemundo will host the Spanish-language broadcast, with Freddy Lomel joining the show live from Sixth Avenue. Current Miss Universe Andrea Meza will make a special appearance on the Telemundo telecast.

Carrie Underwood will perform a song from her album My Gift (Special Edition) during the November 25 television special, as well as performances from Broadway’s best musicals like SIX, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked. According to an NBCUniversal statement released on November 1, the show will also include a sneak look of NBC’s Annie Live!

From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. ET, NBC will air a repeat of the parade.

How to Watch the Thanksgiving Parade Livestream in 2021

For the first time, fans can watch live coverage of the parade on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. PeacockTV.com has further information on how to join up for Peacock for online viewers.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of NBC’s Today program will anchor the three-hour Thanksgiving parade that will air on NBC and Peacock.

Other firsts include "many whimsical augmented reality effects throughout the performance that will provide another touch of Macy's charm to those watching the parade via Peacock as well as on the NBC channel."