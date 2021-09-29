How to Watch the Finale of ‘Big Brother’

Only three participants remain in The Big Brother House, but only one can be proclaimed Season 23’s winner. This year’s season is particularly noteworthy since it will award the first-ever Black Big Brother champion. Here’s how to watch the Big Brother finale so you don’t miss a thing.

How to Watch the Finale of ‘Big Brother’

The Big Brother Final 2021 airs on CBS at 9 p.m. ET tonight (Wednesday, September 29).

The program will last two hours and will end at 11 p.m. ET, when the winner will be announced.

The big finale of Big Brother airs live on CBS, so you can watch it live.

Alternatively, you may watch the episode live on CBS.com and the CBS App.

If you’re not already a CBS subscriber, you can get Paramount+ for $4.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

For an extra $5.99 per month, you can add Paramount+ to your Amazon Prime membership.

After a seven-day free trial, Big Brother 2021 is also available to watch on fuboTV for $54.99 per month.

Who Are the 2021 Finalists on ‘The Big Brother’?

The top two spots in the Big Brother final 2021 are up for grabs between Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, and Xavier Prather.

This year’s finale is historic, since it will be the first all-Black final in Big Brother history, with the show’s first ever all-Black winner in the United States.

Derek Frazier, 29, is a safety officer from Philadelphia, and Awasum, 30, is a director of sales operations from Baltimore, Maryland.

Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, Michigan, will be battling with Azah and Xavier.

<[endif]–>

[endif]–>img class=“imgPhoto full” id=“i1839157” src=“https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1839157/big-brother-azah-awasum.jpg?w=400&h=500&l=50&t=30&e=09e9510383a14c76655713f65deca05e&e=09e9510383a14c7665 This is a condensed version of the information.