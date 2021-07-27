How to Watch Simone Biles and Team USA in the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final: A Guide to the Format

Simone Biles’ quest for her first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be more difficult than anticipated. Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, and her Team USA teammates struggled to a second-place finish in qualifying for the women’s team final on Tuesday.

Team USA’s score of 170.526 was nearly a point lower than the Russian Olympic Committee’s mark of 171.629, and it was the first time since 2010 that the Americans didn’t finish day one of a world championship or Olympic tournament in the lead—scoring is reset ahead of the final.

Biles bounced off the carpet on the floor exercise, landed out of bounds on her first vault, then dismounted from the balance beam with a less-than-perfect landing.

Suni Lee’s floor routine wasn’t as flawless as usual, and she landed her vault low, while Jordan Chiles slid off the balancing beam and her transition from the high bar to the low bar wasn’t ideal. Meanwhile, Grace McCallum’s first routine on the floor bounced out of bounds.

Despite a lackluster performance by her extraordinary standards, Biles leads the individual all-around rankings with 57.731 points, ahead of teammate Lee’s 57.166 points. She qualified for the finals on the vault, beam, floor, and uneven bars as well.

If Biles wins gold in all five events she competes in—four individual events and the team competition—she will have nine Olympic gold medals, one more than former swimmer Jenny Thompson, who presently holds the all-time record for a female athlete in the United States.

Biles would also equal the all-time record most gold medals won by a female Olympian, which is presently held by former Soviet Union great Larisa Latynina with nine golds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final on Tuesday.

When is the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final?

On Tuesday, July 27, at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, the Women’s Team Final will begin at 7:45 p.m. local time (6:45 a.m. ET, 3:45 a.m. PT). The competition will last about three hours, so we’ll know whether Simone Biles has increased to her count of gold medals by Tuesday morning.

