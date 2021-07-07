How to Watch Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Film ‘Black Widow’ Online

We had to wait a year for Black Widow, but she’ll be in theaters this week to star in her own Marvel film.

In Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff, which will be released in theaters and on the internet later this week.

If you can’t wait to see what the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film looks like, here’s how and where you can get a sneak peek.

Release Dates for ‘Black Widow’

After the pandemic postponed the film’s release and altered box office projections, Marvel and Disney agreed to give it a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release on Disney+.

From Friday, July 9, 2021, Black Widow will be available to view in the United States.

To watch the movie online, Disney+ customers will need to pay for Premier Access. Other films, such as Mulan and Cruella DeVil, have also been added to the program, with Premier Access available for an additional $29.99.

It costs $7.99 per month to subscribe to Disney+, or $79.99 for an annual subscription, which saves you over 20% over the course of the year.

Disney+ has defied expectations by attracting the same number of subscribers in 16 months as Netflix did in ten years.

1 out of 10

srcset=”source type=”image/jpeg” media=”(min-width: 480px)” sizes=”480px” src=”source type=”image/jpeg” media=”(min-width: 480px)” sizes=”480px” src=”source type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”480p

https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1837746/scarlett-johansson-black-widow-fighting.jpg?w=480&f=1cea0ade18e1b4b2d78c92a07c81314c. This is a condensed version of the information.