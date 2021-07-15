How to Watch Paul McCartney’s New Series Online (McCartney 3,2,1)

In the new six-part series McCartney 3,2,1, Paul McCartney looks further into his career with the Beatles, Wings, and as a solo artist.

The music veteran sits down with producer Rick Rubin for a candid conversation about his 60-year career in music. From Friday, July 16, 2021, you can watch the entire series online.

McCartney 3,2,1 promises to provide never-before-heard stories from his career as well as previously unreleased music from his discography.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch McCartney 3,2,1 online now that the entire series is available in one go.

What is the best way to watch ‘McCartney 3,2,1′ online?

On Friday, July 16, 2021, Hulu will premiere the McCartney music documentary. On the same day, all six episodes will be accessible to stream.

You won’t be able to watch McCartney 3,2,1 anywhere else online or on television because it’s a Hulu exclusive.

Hulu offers a month-long free trial to new members, after which subscriptions cost $5.99 per month. A month-long free trial of an ad-free Hulu subscription is also available before paying $11.99 per month. For $64.99, you can sign up for an annual membership to Hulu + Live TV.

What Topics Does ‘McCartney 3,2,1′ Cover?

The documentary series covers every step of McCartney’s musical career, with each episode focused on a different topic. The titles of the 30-minute episodes allude to the topics covered by Rubin and McCartney.

“These Things Bring You Together” is the first episode. “The Notes That Like Each Other” is the second episode. “The People We Loved Were Loving Us!” is the third episode. “Like Professors in a Laboratory” is the fourth episode. “Couldn’t You Play It Straighter?” is the fifth episode. “The Long and Winding Road” is the sixth episode.

Musicianship, songwriting, innovation, influences, and personal relationships from McCartney’s life and career are among the subjects discussed over the course of three hours of television.

The level of precision with which McCartney’s work is analysed in this series will enthral die-hard Beatles fans and those who enjoy the technical side of music.

Rick Rubin: Who Is He?

Rubin is a musical legend in his own right, having worked as a producer for a wide range of musicians and winning nine Grammy Awards in the process.

He’s been in the industry since the 1980s and has collaborated with artists such as Run-DMC and Beastie Boys. This is a condensed version of the information.