How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s New Show Online, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in and executive produce Nine Perfect Strangers, a new mystery drama series that premieres this week.

Nine perfect strangers follows nine city inhabitants who arrive at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness retreat, in search of healing and a new way of life. McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving star as the resort’s mysterious host Masha, who leads a cast that includes McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving.

The show is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, which David E. Kelley adapted for television. They were also the brains behind HBO’s smash show Big Little Lies.

What is the best way for me to watch Nine Perfect Strangers?

From Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Nine Perfect Strangers will be available on Hulu.

Three episodes will be accessible to view online on the premiere day, before each episode in the eight-part season is broadcast weekly on Wednesdays. On September 22, 2021, the season finale will air.

Each of the nine visitors arrives at Tranquillum House in the first episode, “Random Acts of Mayhem.” They start interacting with each other and encounter Masha, the mystery wellness expert.

The visitors begin their sessions at the retreat in Episode 2, “The Critical Path,” as alternative approaches are exposed. The party begins to bond in Episode 3, “Earth Day,” as they forage for sustenance in the nearby forest.

Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers

Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) joins the cast as Yao, a member of the healing center’s staff. He’s surrounded by the obnoxious guests, and he’s even having an affair with one of the big-name cast members.

He mentioned to This website how the work’s connection to another well-known work convinced him that taking on this project was the appropriate decision.

“The first reason was that Nicole and Melissa were involved,” he explained. Being a part of the team that brought Big Little Lies to life, David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty, you don’t pass up an opportunity like that, so it was the people involved who got me on a plane halfway across the world.”

The similarities are, according to director Jonathan Levine, who is in charge of all eight episodes. This is a condensed version of the information.