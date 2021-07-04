How to Watch Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Online in 2021

The Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, the country’s largest display, will be in its 45th edition in 2021. States across the United States will be celebrating with their own fireworks this July 4th, but perhaps the most spectacular annual display is the Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which will be in its 45th edition in 2021.

People in New York City will be able to watch at viewing locations throughout the city, unlike last year. Outside of New York City, fireworks aficionados can watch the show online and on television. Here’s how to do it.

How to View Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on the Internet

The best way to see the fireworks is to tune in to NBC, which will broadcast the extravaganza live from Macy’s.

On July 4, the Peacock Network will give viewers two chances to watch. The Fireworks Spectacular will air at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, followed by a repeat at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

This year’s event will feature a drone light show in honor of Team USA’s planned efforts at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, in addition to a 25-minute fireworks extravaganza. The Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Marshmello, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Reba McEntire, and OneRepublic all perform on the NBC special. Rene Elise Goldsberry of Hamilton and Girls5eva and Ryan Eggold of New Amsterdam will emcee the coverage, with the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus providing the soundtrack as the fireworks go off.

NBC offers a live feed of the events on its website for viewers who want to watch them as they unfold. All viewers need to do is check in using their cable provider data or the details of their online live TV provider to gain access.

Almost all of those live TV companies, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling, provide a free week of service, allowing fireworks lovers to watch the show as it airs online for free.

There will be raised viewing platforms for vaccinated members of the public in New York City who wish to see the fireworks launch, which will take place on boats on the East River.

These are accessible via FDR Drive in Manhattan, with entrances at East 23rd and East. This is a condensed version of the information.