How to Watch Luke Combs’ NFL Halftime Show Live This Thanksgiving

Luke Combs will perform at another important sporting event on Thursday, albeit it may not be as sought as the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The country music singer will perform at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The event will be co-presented by the Salvation Army, marking the 25th time the two organizations have collaborated on the Red Kettle Campaign.

The game and performance will be shown live on television. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the event, as well as why there’s a halftime show at Thursday’s game.

Luke Combs’ Thanksgiving Performance: How to Watch

At halftime of this year’s Thanksgiving game between the Cowboys and the Raiders, Luke Combs will provide the entertainment.

The game, as well as Combs’ performance, will air on CBS on November 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

It’s part of a charitable project involving the Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army. For the past 25 years, this cooperation has helped to develop the charitable Red Kettle Campaign. Destiny’s Child, Meghan Trainor, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, and the Jonas Brothers have all performed at the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime concert in the past.

"Considering I'm a huge football fan, the Dallas Cowboys were always on our TV on Thanksgiving Day growing up, so it's a complete honor to be a part of their 25th Thanksgiving Day halftime show supporting The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," Combs said in a press release announcing his participation. "I'm humbled to be able to assist put food on people's tables and presents under their trees," he continued.