How to Watch Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s New Film ‘Don’t Look Up’ Online

Viewers who want to see Adam McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up have a variety of possibilities.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play astronomers who issue a public warning about a comet that is going straight for Earth. Unfortunately, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill play characters who have a hard time believing it will happen.

The film is one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year, and it will be released in both theaters and on Netflix.

Here’s how to see Don’t Look Up in a theater or from your own home.

How to keep an eye on things Don’t bother looking up On Friday, December 10, 2021, Don’t Look Up will be released in a limited number of theaters around the world. This is the first installment of a two-part distribution schedule for the film.

Those seeking to watch the film in the privacy of their own homes will have to wait a little longer.

Don’t Look Up is a Netflix original film that will be released on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, on the streaming service.

Previously, movies had to be released in theaters to be considered for the Academy Awards, but for the second year in a row, the Oscars have stated that all streaming films are eligible. The cinematic release for streaming exclusives is now more than likely a marketing tactic to generate buzz before the online release.

Don’t Look Up was supposed to be released in 2020, however owing to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, it was pushed back.

Who’s in the cast of Don’t Look Up?

A-listers appear in both significant and minor roles in the film. Dr. Randall Mindy and PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky are played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, respectively.

They meet the other movie characters while on a major worldwide tour to warn people about an oncoming comet that will destroy the globe.

President Janie Orlean is played by Streep, and her son and Chief of Staff Jason Orlean is played by Hill. Blanchett and Tyler Perry are two extremely cheerful morning TV anchors who aren’t concerned about the impending threat.

Ariana Grande plays a fake pop singer while Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) plays her boyfriend in this video. Mark Rylance, an Oscar winner, plays a bright but damaged billionaire, while Timothée Chalamet plays a minor role. This is a condensed version of the information.