How To Watch ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ Online Right Now

The “F” does, in fact, stand for what you believe it does.

Kevin Can F*** Himself, a sinister spin on the classic American sitcom format, is set to shock television this week.

Annie Murphy, an Emmy Award winner, plays the titular Kevin’s long-suffering wife. As the title suggests, this is an unorthodox show that will appeal to fans who are tired of the same old sitcom gags and gender stereotypes they have seen for decades.

How to Stream Kevin Can F*** Himself on the Internet

If you can not wait to see this game-changing, formula-bending series on TV, you can watch the first two episodes of season 1 online right now on AMC+.

The first and second episodes, “Living the Dream” and “New Tricks” are currently available online, and they will air on AMC on Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

This will be the weekly schedule, as new episodes will be released on AMC+ every Sunday, one week before they air on AMC’s terrestrial network. Season 1 will contain a total of eight episodes.

AMC+ is available via existing streaming providers such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, DIRECTV, and YouTube TV. There are many discounts to take advantage of on various platforms, however after free trials or discount deals expire, the price normally rises to $8.99 per month.

What is the deal with Kevin Can F*** Himself?

Kevin Can F*** Himself follows Murphy’s Allison McRoberts, a lady we all think we know—the stereotypical comedy wife. She is attractive and can laugh at herself, but she is married to a man who must have won the lottery of marriage.

The show, which is shot in a conventional three-camera sitcom style, defies convention when Allison does. We follow her tale as she fights back against the injustices in her life and pledges to “kill Kevin.” as she so beautifully puts it in one of the program is previews.

Murphy is enamored with this fresh perspective on a genre we all thought we knew. “You get to see the impact these so-called jokes are having on a human woman,” she told Marie Claire. Misogyny, racism, bigotry, and sexism have all been cloaked in laugh tracks in these shows.”

“She is a very angry, very frustrated character,” she remarked of Allison McRoberts’ role. This is a condensed version of the information.