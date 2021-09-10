How to Watch Jon Stewart’s 9/11 Comedy Special, and Who Will Perform.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and raise funds for charity, Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are producing a comedy show.

The benefit, headlined NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, will feature the former host of The Daily Show and Saturday Night Live, as well as a slew of other A-list celebrities.

Everything you need to know about the event is listed here.

What is the best way to watch Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson’s comedy special about 9/11?

On September 12, the NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and individuals who desire to attend must show proof of a full Covid-19 immunization as well as matching identification.

Tickets are currently available for purchase through Ticketmaster, with seats in a variety of sections, including the main floor, still available.

There are currently no plans to make the comedy special available on streaming services or outside of the venue.

At the charity event, who will be performing?

Stewart and Davidson will co-host the comedy spectacular as the event’s organizers.

They’ll be joined by a slew of notable figures in comedy, including Dave Chapelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Amy Schumer, among others.

Bill Burr will appear on stage alongside Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Ronny Chieng, all of whom have appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, and Tom Segura are reportedly scheduled to appear at the event.

Why has the event been planned by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson?

Stewart and Davidson are both vocal supporters of 9/11 victims, and their common experience with the terrorist attacks inspired them to create the comedy spectacular.

Stewart was instrumental in persuading Congress to provide funding for medical care for people who experienced health problems as a result of the attacks, and he also directed the 9/11 documentary No Responders Left Behind.

Meanwhile, Davidson was personally affected by the tragedy because his father Scott died on September 11, 2001, while serving as a New York City fireman.

Stewart and Davidson explained why they wanted in a joint statement released in August via Deadline. This is a condensed version of the information.