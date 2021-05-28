How to Watch ‘Cruella’ Online—and When It Will Be Available for Free on Disney+

Cruella was one of many films delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but it is now available in theaters and on the internet. Emma Stone plays Cruella de Vil, the villainous puppy snatcher from the Disney live-action classic 101 Dalmatians, in the film. However, in this prequel, she is Estella, a con artist seeking to make it in the fashion industry.

What is the best way to watch Cruella online?

The film is the third to be offered through Disney+’s Premier Access add-on program and is a streaming exclusive.

Subscribers could already pay an additional charge to be among the first to see the live-action adaptation of Mulan and the animated flick Raya and the Last Dragon.

Non-subscribers who want to view Cruella this weekend must first sign up for the service and then pay the Premier Access charge, just like they did with those two flicks.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. For new sign-ups, the program no longer offers a free trial. Cruella’s Premier Access cost is $29.99 and entitles customers to unlimited viewings of the film.

When will Cruella de Vil be available for free streaming?

From Friday, August 27, Disney+ subscribers who are prepared to wait will be able to view the Emma Stone film for free.

On that day, the film will join Disney+’s regular lineup, which includes features like Hamilton, Beyoncé’s Black is King, and Pixar’s Soul, which have all premiered on the streaming service in the last year.

The official synopsis for Cruella de Vil states, “Before she becomes Cruella de Vil?

“Estella, a teen, has a dream. She aspires to be a fashion designer, having been blessed with equal parts talent, invention, and ambition. Life, on the other hand, appears hell-bent on ensuring that her aspirations never come true. Estella, who was orphaned and impoverished when she arrived in London at the age of 12, wanders wild through the city streets with her best friends and partners-in-crime, Horace and Jasper, two amateur thieves.

“However, when a chance encounter catapults Estella into the world of the young affluent and famous, she begins to doubt the life she’s established for herself in London and begins to wonder if she. This is a condensed version of the information.