How to Watch ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Online.

The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City, broadcast live on NBC, kicks off the holiday season.

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center will air live on NBC, with celebrity appearances and surprises planned throughout the two-hour extravaganza.

The special ceremony kicks off an exceptionally joyful night on NBC, since it will be followed by Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, a holiday spectacular.

In Rockefeller Center, here’s how to see Christmas.

The Rockefeller Center tree will be lit up for the 89th year in a row at an unique festive ceremony.

This year’s Christmas at Rockefeller Center will air on NBC on Wednesday, December 1 at 8/7c. On the streaming site Peacock, the two-hour live broadcast will be carried online.

While the festivities begin on primetime at 8 p.m. ET, an additional live hour of build-up will be shown on NBC affiliates around the country beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Mario Lopez, Natalie Pasquarella, and David Ushery of NBC 4 New York will host the special hour.

Who will be a part of the Rockefeller Center Christmas in 2021?

The Christmas tradition will once again include live performances by a number of notable guests.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, co-anchors of NBC News’ TODAY show, will headline the 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, and more will perform during this year’s tree lighting, spreading Christmas cheer. Paisley and Thomas will perform a duet, and the Radio City Rockettes will make a surprise appearance once more.

NBC’s Christmas special

Thanks to a handful of Christmas specials on the NBC channel this December, there’s plenty of seasonal cheer to go around.

After the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting, Kelly Clarkson sings songs from her new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…

Annie Live!, a musical television special, premieres on NBC on December 2 and features a star-studded cast portraying classic Annie roles. Annie is played by Celina Smith, who also appears alongside Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, Titus Burgess, and Megan Hilty. This is a condensed version of the information.