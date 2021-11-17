How to Watch Carole Baskin’s ‘Tiger King 2’ Video Diaries

Carole Baskin may have had a major falling out with Netflix in the months leading up to the release of Tiger King 2, but the documentary manages to incorporate her voice.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue tried to sue Netflix to stop Tiger King 2 from exploiting her image, but the case was dropped, and the documentary is now available to watch on Netflix, with plenty of video of Baskin.

Despite the lack of new interview video, the program features plenty of other footage of Carole Baskin, a big cat owner and Dancing with the Stars participant. Some of it appears to be from the original Tiger King, while others look to be from prior interviews she conducted, especially around the time of her then-disappearance husband’s in 1997.

However, the documentary’s most interesting Baskin footage comes from a third source. The episode makes extensive use of her video diaries, particularly in the second and third episodes. Because these diaries are public, Tiger King fans and armchair detectives can now view them all. Here’s how to do it.

Carole Baskin’s video diaries can be seen here.

Several of Baskin’s video diaries are currently available on her YouTube channel.

Baskin has been working on a project on her YouTube profile since February 2020, in which she is converting her 60 years of life into a series of video diaries. These appear to be a mix of contemporary comments on her life and her reading aloud from the diaries she kept over the years.

This project currently consists of over 500 movies that tell Baskin’s story from her birth in 1961 through 2021.

The first video’s description explains why she’s embarked on this massive undertaking. “I’ve been writing my story since I was able to write,” she adds, “but when it comes time for the media to broadcast it, they only chose the portions that fit their vision of what will generate views.” If I’m going to tell my tale, I should tell it completely… I’m sure there will be those who take things out of context in order to prove their point. This is a condensed version of the information.