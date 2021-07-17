How to Watch BTS on Jimmy Fallon Perform “Butter”

On July 14, BTS, a Korean boy band, will perform their song “Butter” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Following Monday night’s performance of BTS’s new song “Permission To Dance,” the global stars will return to the event on Wednesday for a “epic never-before-seen performance” of the song, according to a tweet from the show on Tuesday.

The song, co-written by the band’s leader RM and released in May, is their second English-language hit after “Dynamite,” for which the group was nominated for their first Grammy Award earlier this year, marking the first-ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop outfit.

The song is featured on their new CD Single Butter, which was released on July 9 and includes their latest single, “Permission to Dance.”

According to BTS’ management organization, Big Hit Music, the song has a “distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds” and is “brimming with positive and bright energy that will quickly improve moods.”

BTS’s performance of “Butter” can be seen on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/ 10:35 p.m. CT. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service also offers access to the show.

The performance will also be available on the show’s YouTube account, where it will premiere on July 15.

Permission to Dance Makes Its Television Debut

The band’s performance of “Permission to Dance” on Jimmy Fallon’s show on Tuesday was the first time the new BTS song had been heard on television.

According to NME and Billboard, the song was played in an empty shopping mall against a backdrop of purple and white balloons stretched across the floor and hanging above it. It was co-written by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid, and others.

In a departure from the cowboy-themed outfits featured in the song’s music video, which debuted last Friday, the trio wore ties, button-down shirts, blazers, as well as denim and beige trousers in their newest performance.

