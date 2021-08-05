How to Watch Barack Obama’s HBO Documentary “In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” Online for Free

In August, HBO will air Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-part documentary series about Barack Obama’s eight-year presidency.

With contributions from coworkers and analysts including David Axelrod, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and the Reverend Al Sharpton, the documentary covers the biography of Obama from his infancy to his time in the White House and through to his vision for the future. Here’s how to access the documentary through streaming options.

What is the best way to view the HBO Obama documentary online?

From August 3 to 5, three episodes of Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union will air over three evenings. Each episode will run at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on HBO.

The documentary will premiere on HBO Max, a streaming service linked with HBO, as an HBO exclusive.

While previous HBO shows have aired on HBO Max the day after they aired on TV, episodes are planned to air on HBO Max the same day they air on the network, according to the streamer’s preview of what’s coming up this month.

This means that you can watch Episode 1 on August 3, Episode 2 on August 4, and Episode 3 on August 5.

The fact that the show is on HBO Max makes it more difficult to view it for free online. This is because the streaming service dropped its free trial about the same time it began showing blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in cinemas.

There is, however, a method to watch HBO Max online for free, including the Obama documentary and everything else on the streamer. Hulu members may get a week of HBO Max for free by signing up on Hulu’s add-ons page.

However, not all HBO Max shows and movies are available on Hulu. During the free trial, users must go to the HBO Max page and click the “sign in with” button to access the full selection of HBO Max content. This is a condensed version of the information.