How to Watch 50 Cent’s New Show Online (‘BMF’).

The genuine narrative of the Black Mafia Family is recreated in 50 Cent’s latest TV series, BMF, which premieres this weekend.

BMF explores the Flenory brothers’ dubious ascent to power in the late twentieth century, as they supplied drugs and laundered money their way to the top.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Although Jackson serves as an executive producer, the show also features rappers Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kash Doll. Here’s all you need to know about BMF before it launches.

What is the purpose of BMF?

BMF is based on the true story of the Black Mafia Family, an organized crime organization.

The criminal thriller follows brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory as they build their empire in southwest Detroit during the 1990s.

The Black Mafia Family established a nationwide drug distribution network as well as BMF Entertainment, a hip hop music company that was utilized to launder money.

Who is the cast of BMF?

Da’Vinchi, who plays Terry, and Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays his real-life father Demetrius Flenory, play the Flenory brothers.

Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why), and Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), who is also expected to appear in Stranger Things Season 4, are among the other notable actors.

Pastor Swift is played by Snoop Dogg, White Boy Rick is played by Eminem, Markaisha Taylor is played by La La Anthony, and Monique is played by Kash Doll.

Where can I find BMF to watch?

On Sunday, September 26th, BMF will premiere exclusively on Starz.

BMF will premiere this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, immediately following Power Book III: Raising Kanan at 8 p.m. ET.

After the first week, BMF will return to its traditional Sunday night time slot of 8 p.m. ET.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premieres in November, so fans of the Power franchise will have to wait for content throughout October, but BMF should fill the hole.

What is the best way to watch BMF on Starz?

Although Starz is available on cable, with BMF airing at 9 p.m., there are alternative methods to watch the show if you don’t have access to it.

You can get the Starz app, which provides you access to the network's entire library of original programs. There is a discount going on right now where you can get the service for.